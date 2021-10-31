McAfee & Taft - Todd G. Lamb

Todd G. Lamb, an attorney with more than 25 years of collective experience as a lawyer, elected government official, public servant, and business owner, has joined McAfee &Taft. In this role, he brings exceptional insight and understanding of the business concerns of the public, private, nonprofit and civic sectors and serves as valued business counsel to clients engaged in a broad range of industries and sectors, including aerospace, agriculture, education, energy, government, manufacturing, security and cybersecurity, telecommunications, and transportation. Lamb, who previously served as lieutenant governor of the State of Oklahoma for eight years and as a state senator for six years, devotes a significant portion of his practice to consulting on government relations issues, representing clients in administrative proceedings, and helping clients navigate the government contract procurement process. His work in this area includes counseling clients on ethical issues, responding to bid solicitations, negotiating and drafting contracts, and ensuring compliance with federal, state and local requirements. When litigation involving a government contract arises, he works with the firm’s trial lawyers to resolve all forms of claims and disputes, including those involving bid protests, qui tam actions, allegations of contractual or regulatory noncompliance, and audits and investigations. Prior to joining McAfee & Taft, Lamb served as co-owner and legal officer with TriCorps Government Security, an integrated security firm specializing in providing physical, electronic, and cybersecurity services. As a member of the firm’s Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Group, he leverages that experience to assist clients in identifying and assessing their potential risks and strategic needs in collecting, storing, using and securing their data, as well as to responding to data breaches, litigation, and investigations.