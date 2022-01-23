Jennifay Richardson has joined Oklahoma’s largest law firm, McAfee &Taft, as the office manager for the firm’s Tulsa office. In this role, she oversees the day-to-day administrative functions of the office’s operations and serves as a liaison with the firm’s human resources, information technology, accounting, records management, library administration, and marketing departments. She most recently served as the hiring manager, marketing and events manager, and a member of the board of directors of a multi-state law firm specializing in defense litigation. Her career experience also includes working in the field of business development and customer service for a Tulsabased automotive group. Richardson graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications from UCO in 2014 and is currently pursuing her MBA in human resource management from Oklahoma State University. She is an active member of the Tulsa chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators and was honored in 2020 as a NextGen Under 30 award recipient for her work in the field of legal management.
McAfee &Taft - Jennifay Richardson
