McAfee &Taft - Anna DeShazo
 Anna DeShazo, a veteran legal assistant with McAfee &Taft, has been honored with the firm’s 2021 Betty Northcutt Employee of the Year Award. The award was created and named in honor of Betty Northcutt, one of Oklahoma’s first female CPAs and an active and loyal member of the firm for more than six decades. In addition to being described as“outrageously good at her job,”DeShazo was praised for her incredible work ethic, respectful attitude, outstanding performance, and unwavering commitment to always go above and beyond the call of duty for the benefit of clients, colleagues, and the firm.

Hall Estill - Iciss Tillis
Business People

Hall Estill - Iciss Tillis

  • Updated

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announces the addition of Iciss Tillis, associate, to the Tulsa office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

