Marketing: Scott Stone, Cisco-Eagle

Scott Stone became Vice-President of Marketing for Cisco-Eagle, Inc. October 1. Cisco-Eagle is a material handling systems integrator, dealing in conveyor systems, storage and automation for distribution and manufacturing clients. In Stone’s new role, he will oversee the company’s overall marketing efforts, while working with Cisco-Eagle’s sales, information technology and systems integration groups to build processes that move the company forward on its journey to digital integration.

“We have the best marketing team in the business,” Stone said. “We’re blessed with talented and motivated people in marketing who make everything happen. I’m grateful to them every day.”

Stone joined Cisco-Eagle in 1990 after graduating from Oklahoma State University, and has led the charge within marketing towards a robust web presence that is at the forefront of material handling e-commerce. He was named employee-owner of the year in 2011.

Cisco-Eagle is 100% employee-owned and has been in continuous operation since 1970. The company’s customer base spans all fifty states, serviced by regional offices from Texas to Florida.

