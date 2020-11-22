Marketing: Katy Hall, Kara Smith, India Wilkerson, GH2 Architects LLC

GH2 Architects, LLC, an international architecture and design firm with offices in Tulsa, Okla., Oklahoma City, Okla., and Mesa, Ariz.; announces Katy Hall, Kara smith and India Wilkerson have joined the marketing team. The new hires are part of a strategic effort to support the firm’s continued expansion and to enhance communications and client experience.

Katy Hall joins as corporate director of marketing and communications. In the newly created role, she will oversee marketing, public relations and communication efforts on behalf of the company. Katy brings more than 20 years of experience and was most recently a corporate communications manager at BOK Financial. Katy has a Bachelor of Arts and MBA degrees from Millsaps College.

Kara smith has been named regional marketing director. She will focus on marketing efforts within the State of Oklahoma and expanding client and construction industry relationships. Kara has an extensive background in marketing and business development within the construction industry. She is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

India Wilkerson is GH2’s new special projects coordinator. She will assist the leadership team on strategic initiatives and provide public relations and content creation support for the marketing team. Before joining GH2, India was an account executive for AcrobatAnt. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

