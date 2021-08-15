Manufacturing: Cameron Wilson, Cisco-Eagle

Cisco-Eagle has promoted Cameron Wilson to Oklahoma Director of Sales according to James Murphy, Vice-President of Sales. Wilson, who has worked as an account executive in Oklahoma City since 2018, will be responsible for maintaining and growing the market and customer base in Oklahoma in our Tulsa and Oklahoma City offices in his new role.

Wilson is a 2016 graduate of Friends University in Kansas in Marketing. He joined Cisco-Eagle the same year in a digital marketing role, where he managed products on the Cisco-Eagle website and contributed to digital marketing efforts and strategies.

“Cameron is an exceptional employee-owner, and he proved that in both his marketing and sales roles. I’m confident that he will help our Oklahoma sales group continue to thrive as we move ahead,” said Vice President of Sales James Murphy. “His deep understanding of our systems and processes and work in multiple roles gives him a unique perspective that will help him serve our customers better than ever before.”

Cisco-Eagle is a leading material handling systems integrator. The company designs and implements warehousing and manufacturing systems that help its customers store, move and handle materials safely and efficiently. The company specializes in conveyor systems, automation, storage systems and an array of industrial safety automation systems for manufacturing and distribution companies.

