U.S. Cellular recently promoted Ashley Good to store manager for the 10140 E 71st Street location and Justin Colby-Hanna to assistant store manager for the 6703 E 41st St. location, both in Tulsa. In these roles, Good and Colby-Hanna are responsible for leading teams of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Jack Sampson, area sales manager for U.S. Cellular in Tulsa. “I am excited for these two to lead our Tulsa stores, and I’m confident that their leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
Good has seven years of wireless experience and previously served as a retail sales manager at U.S. Cellular’s Owasso location for the past two years. Ashley attended Coffeyville Community College on a full-ride theater scholarship. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and step daughter watching movies and their favorite reality game show, Survivor. Colby-Hanna has five years of experience in the wireless industry and 10 years of customer service experience. He has three kids and enjoys online gaming and binge watching his favorite TV shows.