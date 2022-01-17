LUXA ENTERPRISES ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT & CEO - Mike Chromy

January 10, 2022 (Tulsa, OK) – Luxa Enterprises announces Mike Chromy as the incoming President of the organization. Luxa provides affordable accounting, bookkeeping, human resources, and payroll services to businesses. Since joining Luxa, Chromy has held a variety of positions including accounting manager, controller, and VP of accounting, all of which have influenced his leadership style and approach to customerfocused service. Frauke Petersen, who most recently served as CEO and owner of Luxa Enterprises notes her excitement for this transition and Chromy’s contributions to Luxa. Petersen will remain with the organization as the owner and will continue to focus on community service and business development. “I am excited for what the future brings to Luxa under Michael’s leadership,”said Frauke Petersen, owner of Luxa Enterprises.“He is a compassionate leader and truly lives Luxa’s core values through teamwork, integrity, passion, and excellence. I’m very proud of everything he brings to the company and the community.” Chromy joined LUXA with over eight years of management and accounting experience in the legal field. He strives to learn new concepts and processes that lead to improved business efficiency. “I am eager to tackle my next chapter with Luxa and appreciate the confidence of Frauke Peterson as I assume this new role,”Chromy said. “I believe strongly in the importance of leveraging our strong internal team with their diverse talents, which will allow us to continue to provide the highest level of service to our most important asset – our customers.” After serving in the US Armed Forces for 8 years, Chromy moved from Ft. Collins, Colo. to Tulsa, Okla. to start a family and complete his bachelor’s in Business from Roger’s State University, where he is currently pursuing an MBA. In his spare time, he enjoys participating in his son’s Future Owasso Rams Football team as Assistant Coach, cheering his son’s soccer team, and spending time with family in the great outdoors through hiking, fishing, or camping adventures.