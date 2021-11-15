Lilly Architects welcomes Architectural Associate John Dunn to the firm. Dunn is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a Master's in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania. Originally from Oklahoma, Dunn grew up in Owasso. "John is committed to excellence. You sense this in him almost immediately. His energy, talent, and professionalism are a great compliment to the skillsets of the firm." said Chris Lilly, AIA Principal Architect. "I'm thrilled to join the team here at Lilly, where I have the opportunity to simultaneously become more familiar with the city of Tulsa while also being able to directly contribute to the community and the architectural identity of the city in which I live." Said Dunn. "At Lilly Architects, we are working on so many unique projects which positively add to the architectural character of the city, and it is exciting to be a part of that process." Lilly Architects is located in the historic Fox Hotel, the oldest surviving building in downtown Tulsa. Founded by Oklahoma native Chris Lilly, the firm is locally owned and operated. Lilly Architects brings integrity, value, and thoughtfulness to every project. For more about the firm, visit lillyarch.com.
Lilly Architects - John Dunn
