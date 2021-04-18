 Skip to main content
Law: Tyler Ames, McAfee & Taft
Law: Tyler Ames, McAfee & Taft

Tyler Ames

Tyler Ames

Tyler E. Ames, a civil litigator, has joined McAfee &Taft’s top-ranked Litigation Group in its Tulsa office.

Ames’s practice encompasses a broad range of commercial and complex business disputes, including the representation of energy industry clients in oil and gas litigation, the defense of manufacturers and distributors in products liability litigation, the representation of clients in securities litigation, and the defense of insurance companies in claims and coverage disputes, as well as claims of bad faith.

Prior to joining McAfee & Taft in 2021, the Collinsville, Oklahoma native worked as a litigation associate in the Houston office of Norton Rose Fulbright.

Ames graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 2015 and went on to earn his Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law in 2019.

