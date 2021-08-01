 Skip to main content
Law: Terence “Terry” Brennan, Hall Estill
Terence "Terry" Brennan

Terence “Terry”Brennan

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announces the addition of Terence “Terry” Brennan to the Tulsa office in an Of Counsel position.

Terry practices in the areas of complex business and personal litigation, focusing on compliance and risk issues where he assists clients in a variety of areas, including oil and gas, business and personal torts, and environmental law. Licensed to practice in both Oklahoma and Wisconsin, he earned his undergraduate degree, with honors, from the University of Wisconsin and his J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

