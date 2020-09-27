Law: Robert J. Clougherty, McAfee & Taft

Robert J. Clougherty, a 2020 honors graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law, has joined McAfee & Taft in its Tulsa office.
Also joining the firm in its Oklahoma City office are new associates Jacob P. Black, Evan J. Crumpley, Thomas P. Gorensen, Courtney D. Keeling, Haley J. Maynard, and Elke Meeùs.
Robert Clougherty is a transactional lawyer whose practice encompasses a broad range of business and commercial matters, including contract negotiations, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate financing, business entity formation and organization, and real estate transactions and financing.
Clougherty earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 2012 and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for five years before returning to Oklahoma and graduating with highest honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2020. While in law school, he served as a legal intern at a Fortune 500 company, was recognized by TU Law for the pro bono hours he provided to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and served as an editor of the Tulsa Law Review.
