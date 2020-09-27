Law: Robert J. Clougherty, McAfee & Taft

Clougherty earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 2012 and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for five years before returning to Oklahoma and graduating with highest honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2020. While in law school, he served as a legal intern at a Fortune 500 company, was recognized by TU Law for the pro bono hours he provided to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and served as an editor of the Tulsa Law Review.