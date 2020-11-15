 Skip to main content
Law: Nicole Longwell, Bryan Lynch, Natalie Sears, Hall Estill

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, has announced that Nicole Longwell has joined as special counsel in the Tulsa office and Bryan Lynch and Natalie Sears have joined as associates in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa offices respectively.

Prior to joining Hall Estill, Longwell served as in-house counsel for the last eight years with Magellan Midstream Partners, LP and T.D. Williamson, Inc. managing commercial, employment, operations, engineering and construction matters. She also worked in private practice for twelve years gaining significant experience in complex commercial litigation matters after graduating law school. Longwell focuses her practice in the areas of commercial, services and procurement contracting, construction, civil litigation and energy law. She earned her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law, with highest honors.

Lynch focuses his practice in commercial litigation, corporate and employment law. He received his undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Oklahoma and his J.D., with honors, from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. While in law school, Lynch served as an assistant executive editor of the American Indian Law Review.

Sears focuses her practice in general civil litigation, family law, and trusts and estate litigation. She graduated, with honors, from the University of Oklahoma and obtained her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law. Sears has been recognized as a Rising Star in family law by Super Lawyers since 2017.

