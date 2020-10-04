Law: Katie Grant Crane, McAfee & Taft

Katie Grant Crane, a trial lawyer and formal federal law clerk, has joined the Tulsa office of McAfee & Taft. Her commercial litigation practice encompasses complex business disputes, class actions, securities litigations, internal and government investigations, and white collar criminal defense.

The Oklahoma native previously practiced as an associate in the New York offices of Levine Lee LLP and Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, where she developed substantive hands-on experience assisting clients in all phases of internal investigations, enforcement actions, white collar criminal investigations, and civil and criminal jury trials. She also clerked for the Honorable Vincent L. Briccetti of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for a year.

Crane graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma in 2009 and magna cum laude from Fordham University School of Law in 2013. While pursuing her Juris Doctor, she served as a legal intern for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma and as a legal intern in the business and securities fraud division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

