Law: Kate N. Dodoo, McAfee & Taft

Kate N. Dodoo, a trial and appellate lawyer with more than 15 years of experience at the federal, state and municipal levels, has joined McAfee & Taft.

In her current role, Dodoo represents clients in a broad range of civil litigation at the appellate and trial levels. Drawing upon her most recent career experience at the federal level, she devotes a portion of her practice to immigration counseling and litigation, with an emphasis on assisting clients in obtaining employment-related visas for their employees who are entering the United States to work in a variety of professional positions. She is also a member of the firm’s Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Group.

The Oklahoma native previously served as an assistant chief counsel in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of the Principal Legal Advisor in San Antonio, Texas. In addition, she maintained a robust appellate practice before the Board of Immigration Appeals. Her prior career experience also includes serving as an appellate attorney to the Honorable Tom Colbert of the Oklahoma Supreme Court for 12 years and as the assistant city attorney for the City of Enid, Oklahoma.

Dodoo has completed advanced training from the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, Appellate Judge Education Institute, Institute of Special Education Advocacy at the William & Mary School of Law and Stetson University School of Law, School-Justice Partnerships Program from the Georgetown University School of Public Policy, and the Police Legal Advisor Training Program at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

