Law: Judy Burdg, Jacob S. Crawford, McAfee & Taft

The shareholders of McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, have elected Tulsa-based attorneys Judy Burdg and Jacob S. Crawford and Oklahoma City-based attorneys JohnDavid Brown and Paige Hoster Good as fellow shareholders, effective January 1, 2021.

Judy Burdg is an ERISA attorney whose practice encompasses a broad range of employee benefits matters involving retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and executive compensation. Much of her practice is focused on the design, implementation and administration of various forms of retirement and health plans, including 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans, defined benefit plans, collectively bargained pension plans ESOPs, employer-sponsored health plans, and wellness programs.

Burdg graduated cum laude from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2012 and earned her master of laws degree in taxation from the University of Florida in 2013. Her achievements have earned her inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch as well as Oklahoma Super Lawyers’ list of “Oklahoma Rising Stars.”