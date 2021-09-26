Law: Joshua M. Snavely, McAfee & Taft

Joshua M. Snavely, an attorney, educator, homeland security policy analyst, and national cybersecurity professional, has joined the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Group at McAfee &Taft, where he advises clients with business and technology strategy, privacy law compliance and risk assessment, crisis management, and incident response. His work in these areas focus on business continuity, disaster recovery, and resilience planning, with a special focus on the impacts and risks associated with data protection and cybersecurity. His expertise in the fast-paced fields of AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies includes technology assessment, compliance, and strategy.

Snavely holds a JD and MBA from Oklahoma City University, an LLM in national security and foreign relations from The George Washington University Law School, and an Executive Master in Cybersecurity from Brown University. His career experience, extensive study in the fields of cybersecurity and homeland security law, and service on the American Bar Association’s Cybersecurity Legal Task Force and Homeland Security Law Institute, have earned him a national reputation as a thought leader and made him a sought-after speaker and trainer at national and global events.

Snavely’s career experience includes serving as dean of the School of Business at Langston University, assistant dean at OCU School of Law, inaugural executive director of the Judge Alfred P. Murrah Center for Homeland Security Law and Policy, adjunct professor of cybersecurity law at the University of Oklahoma, and law clerk in the Government Appellate Division of the U.S. Army

