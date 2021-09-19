LAW: Jackson C. Bowker, Littleton“Taz” Ellett, Hall Estill

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announced the addition of two new associates to the Oklahoma offices. Jackson C. Bowker joins the firm in the Tulsa office, and Littleton“Taz” Ellett, joins the firm in the Oklahoma City office.

Bowker earned his J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where he was honored as Order of the Curule Chair. He attended Oklahoma State University receiving his undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, in Business Administration. He will practice in the corporate services arena.

Ellett received his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law, and his undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University, where he majored in Business Administration with a minor in Marketing. His primary practice area will be litigation.

