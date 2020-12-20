Law: Isaac B. Helmerich, Jared R. Ford, Hall Estill

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announces that Isaac B. Helmerich and Jared R. Ford have been elected Shareholders in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City offices, respectively.

Isaac joined Hall Estill in 2018 and represents clients in the areas of business and corporate law, estate planning, commercial transactions, complex commercial litigation and insurance company liquidations. He began his career at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce before moving to the private sector.

Isaac earned his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and has been named a Best Lawyers: One to Watch for Corporate Law. He is active in the Tulsa community and currently serves on the board of directors for the Tulsa Region of Junior Achievement of Oklahoma.

Jared joined Hall Estill in 2017 and represents clients in the areas of commercial real estate, working capital, asset-based and acquisition financing, complex business transactions, and general real property law with a particular emphasis on the energy sector.

Jared earned his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He is a member of the Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico Bar Associations and is an active participant in the Oklahoma City chapters of the Urban Land Institute and Commercial Real Estate Council.

