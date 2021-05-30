Law: Eric Money, Emily Pittman, Lauren Marciano, Eric Underwood, Hall Estill

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, has announced the addition of two Shareholders, Eric Money and Emily Pittman, to the Oklahoma City office, and two Associates to the Tulsa office, Lauren Marciano and Eric Underwood.

Money focuses his practice in the areas of energy, oil and gas law, and commercial litigation. He received his undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University and his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, with distinction.

Pittman is an experienced oil and gas attorney who primarily focuses her practice on Oklahoma Corporation Commission matters. She received her undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University and her J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Marciano centers her practice on civil litigation, including bad faith disputes, torts and transportation law. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh, magna cum laude, and her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law, with highest honor.

Underwood practices in the corporate services area focusing his practice on business formation, business transactions and government contracts. Underwood received his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder, his M.A. from Webster University and his J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

