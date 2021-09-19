LAW: Emily Z. Xiao, McAfee & Taft

McAfee & Taft, the state’s largest law firm, has further expanded its Real Estate Group with the addition of Emily Z. Xiao.

Xiao’s practice encompasses a broad range of transactional matters, with a strong emphasis on real estate acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures and other equity capital arrangements, financings, and the development of various types of real estate, from mixed-use properties to unimproved land, as well as other corporate transactions involving real property and real estate-related businesses.

Prior to joining McAfee & Taft, Xiao was a real estate attorney in the New York office of a large international law firm, where much of her practice was devoted to representing large institutional clients, including global asset management firms, private equity firms and domestic pension funds, in connection with all aspects of complex multimillion-dollar and multibillion-dollar joint venture, acquisition and sale, and financing transactions involving both domestic and foreign properties.

Xiao earned her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 2015 and her undergraduate degree in sociology, with distinction in all subjects, from Cornell University in 2012.

