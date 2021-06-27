Law: Elizabeth W. Carroll, McAfee & Taft

Elizabeth W. Carroll, an attorney with 16 years’ of diverse experience in both private industry and private practice, has joined McAfee & Taft.

Carroll’s broad-based legal practice encompasses the areas of complex business litigation, energy and natural resources law and litigation, and day-to-day counseling on a variety of corporate, operational, and transactional matters. A significant portion of her practice is focused on the representation of clients in the energy industry, including oil and gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and storage, transportation and distribution companies.

Prior to joining McAfee & Taft, the Oklahoma native served as deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer for Samson Energy Company and its affiliates, Schusterman Family Philanthropies and Schusterman Family Investments, for more than a decade. She began her career as a litigation associate with a Tulsa-based law firm in 2005 after graduating with honors from the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

