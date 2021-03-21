Law: Brian J. Kuester, Emily C. Krukowski, Samanthia S. Marshall, Rosenstein, Fist & Ringold

Rosenstein, Fist & Ringold is pleased to announce that Brian J. Kuester, Emily C. Krukowski, and Samanthia S. Marshall have joined the firm.
Mr. Kuester joins the firm as of counsel. He was admitted to the Oklahoma bar in 2000. His undergraduate degree is from the University of Central Missouri (B.S. 1990), and his law degree is from the University of Tulsa College of Law (J.D., with highest honor, 2000). Prior to joining the firm Mr. Kuester had served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma since September 2017. As the district’s top federal law enforcement official he led the law enforcement community in preparation for the unprecedented criminal jurisdiction shift ushered in by the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic McGirt decision. Mr. Kuester will focus his efforts in the areas of education and municipal law and litigation.
Ms. Krukowski joins the firm as of counsel. Ms. Krukowski is licensed to practice in Oklahoma and Missouri. Her undergraduate degree is from Marquette University (B.A., magna cum laude, 2011), and her law degree is from the University of Tulsa College of Law (J.D., with highest honor, 2014). While in law school, Ms. Krukowski served on the Tulsa Law Review as an Articles Research Editor and was inducted into the Order of the Curule Chair. Ms. Krukowski is an active member of the Junior League of Tulsa and the Council Oak/Johnson-Sontag Chapter of the American Inns of Court. Ms. Krukowski’s practice is focused primarily on research and writing at all stages of litigation in the areas of education, employment, and municipal law.
Ms. Marshall joins the firm as a shareholder and director. She was admitted to the Oklahoma bar in 2009 and previously practiced with the firm from 2009 to 2014. Her undergraduate degree is from the University of Southern California (B.A., cum laude, 2001), and her law degree is from the University of Tulsa College of Law (J.D., with highest honor, 2009). While in law school, Ms. Marshall served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Tulsa Law Review. Ms. Marshall has been included in Oklahoma Super Lawyers’ list of “Rising Stars” and in Best Lawyers in America. Ms. Marshall is a graduate of Leadership Tulsa, a past president of The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, and a former board member for the Tulsa Area Human Resources Association. She concentrates her practice on providing daily guidance and litigation support to educational institutions and on representing both public and private employers in all areas of employment law and litigation.