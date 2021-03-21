Law: Brian J. Kuester, Emily C. Krukowski, Samanthia S. Marshall, Rosenstein, Fist & Ringold

Ms. Marshall joins the firm as a shareholder and director. She was admitted to the Oklahoma bar in 2009 and previously practiced with the firm from 2009 to 2014. Her undergraduate degree is from the University of Southern California (B.A., cum laude, 2001), and her law degree is from the University of Tulsa College of Law (J.D., with highest honor, 2009). While in law school, Ms. Marshall served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Tulsa Law Review. Ms. Marshall has been included in Oklahoma Super Lawyers’ list of “Rising Stars” and in Best Lawyers in America. Ms. Marshall is a graduate of Leadership Tulsa, a past president of The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, and a former board member for the Tulsa Area Human Resources Association. She concentrates her practice on providing daily guidance and litigation support to educational institutions and on representing both public and private employers in all areas of employment law and litigation.