Law: Blake Gerow, Jonathan Rogers, Hall Estill

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, has announced the addition of two new Associates, Blake Gerow and Jonathan Rogers, to the Tulsa and Oklahoma City offices, respectively.

Gerow joins Hall Estill as an associate practicing energy and litigation law after receiving his J.D., with highest honors, from the University of Tulsa College of Law. While in law school, Gerow served as the Executive Notes Editor for the Energy Law Journal, receiving the Foundation of the Energy Law Journal Award for Editorial Excellence, and was vice president of the Renewable Energy and Environmental Law Society. In addition, he is a volunteer for the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.

Rogers joins Hall Estill’s litigation team after receiving his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, where he served as Editor-In- Chief of the Oklahoma Law Review, volunteered with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, and was awarded the Comfort Scholarship. Upon graduation, Rogers was inducted into the National Order of Scribes.

