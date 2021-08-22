 Skip to main content
Law: Bill Leach, Robert Spoo, McAfee & Taft
The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, has selected 102 McAfee & Taft attorneys for inclusion in its recently released 2022 edition. The firm was top-ranked in Oklahoma in the total number of attorneys listed, with many of the attorneys recognized in multiple areas.

Re-selected for the list are Tulsa attorneys Christian Barnard, Rachel Blue, Courtney Bru, Craig Buchan, Brita Cantrell, Mary Quinn Cooper, Jessica Dickerson, Bill Freudenrich, Chuck Greenough, Stephen Hetrick, Robert Joyce, Garry Keele, Bill Leach, Ron Little, Kathy Neal, Charlie Plumb, Andrew Richardson, Michael Smith, Robert Spoo, Kirk Turner, and Harold Zuckerman.

The publication also named 10 McAfee & Taft attorneys as “Lawyers of the Year” for their respective markets. Attorneys named“ Best Lawyers’2022 Tulsa Lawyers of the Year” were Bill Leach for mass tort litigation/class actions defense and Robert Spoo for intellectual property litigation.

Named “Best Lawyers’2022 “Oklahoma City Lawyers of the Year” were Mike Blake for business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), Tim Bomhoff for qui tam law, Todd Court for employment law - management, Derek Hardberger for energy regulatory law, Henry Hoss for construction law, Michael McClintock for construction litigation, Rick Mullins for health care law, and John Papahronis for employee benefits (ERISA) law.

