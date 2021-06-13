Law: Atkinson, Brittingham, Gladd, Fiasco, Edmonds & Annis, P.c.

It is with mixed emotions we announce that after 41 years of exemplary service, Walt Haskins will leave the firm on May 31, 2021. While it is never easy to bid farewell to a colleague, we wish Walt all the best.

Effective June 1, 2021, the firm will enter a new chapter. Atkinson, Haskins, Nellis, Brittingham, Gladd & Fiasco, P.C., will become Atkinson, Brittingham, Gladd, Fiasco, Edmonds & Annis, P.C. Part of this new chapter is the addition of two new partners, Wynoka McClellan and Kristopher McVay. Ms. McClellan joined the firm in 2016, following graduation with highest honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law, and has practiced in appellate work and civil litigation since that time. Mr. McVay also graduated with highest honors from the University of Tulsa College of Law, joining the firm in 2017. Before beginning his undergraduate studies at Oklahoma State University, he deployed with his reserve unit to Iraq and subsequently to Afghanistan, as a civil-military advisor.

The firm will continue to center its litigation practice in the areas of defending insurance companies, corporations and those in the professional services. Within these areas, the firm has focused its work in the defense of clients involved in medical and legal malpractice cases, as well as products liability, motor vehicle negligence, fast-food industry, premises liability, insurance bad faith, commercial litigation, employment law, business and corporate disputes and claims arising from violations of securities law.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.