Carson Smith, AIA will retire from KKT Architects, Inc. after 27 years with the firm. Smith was named Principal in 2009 and worked on countless projects including the Mayo Building, Philtower Lofts and the Harwelden Mansion. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Tulsa Glassblowing School. Smith plans to devote much of his retirement to the craft he has grown to love so much – glassblowing. KKT is thankful for Carson’s expertise and contributions, and we wish him a wonderful retirement!