Jones, Gotcher & BoGan, P.C. - Tadd J.P. Bogan

Tadd J.P. Bogan Jones, Gotcher & Bogan, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Tadd J.P. Bogan as a Shareholder and Director of the firm. Mr. Bogan was originally with the firm from 2006 to 2014. Mr. Bogan then served as General Counsel for a specialized trucking company from 2014 until 2017 when he was then promoted to President of that company. Mr. Bogan left the business world and rejoined the firm in June of 2020. Tadd is the son of the late Neil E. Bogan, who was president of the Oklahoma Bar Association and a University of Tulsa trustee at the time of his passing in 1990. Neil joined the firm in 1970 and later became one of the named partners. Neil left behind a great legacy. There are many similarities in the careers of Neil and Tadd, one of which is that they both started their law careers right out of law school with Jones, Gotcher & Bogan. Tadd attended the University of Oklahoma where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in 2002. He went on to receive his law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law in December of 2005. Prior to his temporary departure from the firm, Tadd was selected as an Oklahoma Super Lawyer – Rising Star in 2012, and a Super Lawyer in 2013 & 2014. Tadd practices in a number of areas, including complex commercial litigation; general civil litigation; trucking and transportation; construction; real estate; products liability; labor and employment law; banking; and wills, estate and trust litigation. Tadd has participated in litigation throughout Oklahoma, as well as in several other states. He has also held many leadership positions in small and large private entities, served on charitable boards, and is currently a consultant for Freedom Now International.