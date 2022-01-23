Joshua D. Poovey was admitted as a shareholder of the law firm JOHNSON & JONES, P.C. effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Poovey graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law with Highest Honors in 2014 and has been with the Firm since 2016. He practices with the Firm’s statewide litigation group.

In addition, Kenneth E. Dornblaser has returned to the Firm, where he was a founding shareholder in 1994. Mr. Dornblaser has a distinguished career in securities law, acquisitions, mergers and general corporate law. He most recently retired as the Senior Vice-President and General Counsel of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. following eight years with Laredo.