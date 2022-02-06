JCJ Architecture, a forward-thinking and nationally ranked planning, architecture, and interior design firm, has completed a new slate of promotions, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to design excellence and client service. Included among these promotions are two native Tulsans, residents, and design leaders, who have been named as Principals.

Amy (Harrell) Hull, NCidQ is a versatile design leader with over two decades of experience in design and project implementation. While leading project design, Amy is also the Studio Leader for JCJ’s Tulsa office. Amy has cultivated a talented team of architecture and design professionals and built a strong presence for the firm within the region.

Randall Hull, AiA, an OSU graduate, brings over 30 years of experience in the areas of master planning, design, project management, and construction oversight. Having worked as a developer and owner’s representative, Randall brings an invaluable perspective to his leadership role as Principal, Architect, and Project Director with JCJ Architecture.

