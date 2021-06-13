Human Resources: Christiana (Chris) Miller, State Home and Community Based Waivered Services

Chris has been with Rise since 2015. Prior to becoming V.P., she hired on as the Human Resources Manager. Even though she jumped right in to crossing T’s and dotting I’s, she immersed herself in learning Oklahoma DHS/Developmental Disabilities Services Division policies for supporting persons with disabilities, the ins and outs from person-centered support to billing claims. Then impacting Rise with restructure to better promote their boutique-agency personal touch and maintaining a desired level of quality in service with consumers, their families and DHS employees.

Coming from a background in Health & Safety, not to mention raising four children and now spoiling twelve grandchildren, it is Chris’ nature to nurture and advocate. “I’ve covered many direct support shifts over the years, not just because it was needed, but how better to learn our individual’s goals and dreams than hands on experience,” Says Chris. “I dream of a more inclusive society, a world without barriers, and I say with pride, all our employees view every opportunity as a platform to advocate for our individuals to be recognized as essential members within the community.” She continues, “Rise emphasizes a highly individualized approach that helps Oklahomans forge lasting relationships and successful careers.”