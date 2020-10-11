Human Resources: Aubrie Lauer, Vast Bank

Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Aubrie Lauer has joined the bank as Human Resources Specialist.

Aubrie will be responsible for performing a wide range of human resources and recruiting related functions for the bank. Initially, Aubrie’s human resource responsibilities will include job positing, recruiting, selection and onboarding of all new hires.

She has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Oklahoma State University and has previous Human Resources and banking experience. Prior to joining the bank, Aubrie worked as a Teller and Credit Analyst for Central Bank of Oklahoma.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.