HomeSmart International: Tomas Barrientos, Brokerage

HomeSmart International is pleased to announce HomeSmart TUCASA REALTY, the newest brokerage to join the national brand. The franchise will open its doors September 1st, 2020, and is the first HomeSmart brokerage in Oklahoma.
Managed by Owner and Broker Tomas Barrientos, HomeSmart TUCASA REALTY will serve agents, buyers and sellers in the Tulsa and metropolitan surrounding areas. HomeSmart TuCasa Realty agents will have access to HomeSmart International’s 100-percent commission model, training, support and proprietary tools and technology.
“A HomeSmart franchise allows me to offer the RealSmart Agent productivity platform, a fully-integrated online system which empowers agents to take control of their business and maximize their profits,” said Tomas Barrientos. “I am bringing this high-value, low-fee model to Oklahoma to allow agents and teams to reinvest those extra earnings in themselves and build their business that much faster while at the same time bringing them superior technology, tools, training and broker support.”
Barrientos has been in the Real Estate industry for 15 years. Before buying the HomeSmart franchise, he managed and owned a well-diversed and Bilingual real estate agency in Tulsa. Barrientos is active in the Tulsa Hispanic community from volunteering to being a past and current board member on the local Hispanic Chamber. He has also served in the Oil and Gas industry carrying multiple professional degrees Master in Business Administration, Mechanical Engineer from Venezuela, and Master Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tulsa.
HomeSmart TuCasa Realty is located at 5505 East 51st Street Tulsa OK 74135.
918-960-8492