 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HomeSmart International: Tomas Barrientos, Brokerage

HomeSmart International: Tomas Barrientos, Brokerage

Only $5 for 5 months
Tomas Barrientos

Tomas Barrientos

 SIMO

HomeSmart International is pleased to announce HomeSmart TUCASA REALTY, the newest brokerage to join the national brand. The franchise will open its doors September 1st, 2020, and is the first HomeSmart brokerage in Oklahoma.

Managed by Owner and Broker Tomas Barrientos, HomeSmart TUCASA REALTY will serve agents, buyers and sellers in the Tulsa and metropolitan surrounding areas. HomeSmart TuCasa Realty agents will have access to HomeSmart International’s 100-percent commission model, training, support and proprietary tools and technology.

“A HomeSmart franchise allows me to offer the RealSmart Agent productivity platform, a fully-integrated online system which empowers agents to take control of their business and maximize their profits,” said Tomas Barrientos. “I am bringing this high-value, low-fee model to Oklahoma to allow agents and teams to reinvest those extra earnings in themselves and build their business that much faster while at the same time bringing them superior technology, tools, training and broker support.”

Barrientos has been in the Real Estate industry for 15 years. Before buying the HomeSmart franchise, he managed and owned a well-diversed and Bilingual real estate agency in Tulsa. Barrientos is active in the Tulsa Hispanic community from volunteering to being a past and current board member on the local Hispanic Chamber. He has also served in the Oil and Gas industry carrying multiple professional degrees Master in Business Administration, Mechanical Engineer from Venezuela, and Master Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tulsa.

HomeSmart TuCasa Realty is located at 5505 East 51st Street Tulsa OK 74135.

918-960-8492

www.HomeSmartOK.com

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
MANAGEMENT: Ashley Good, Justin Colby-Hanna: U.S. Cellular
Business People

MANAGEMENT: Ashley Good, Justin Colby-Hanna: U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular recently promoted Ashley Good to store manager for the 10140 E 71st Street location and Justin Colby-Hanna to assistant store manager for the 6703 E 41st St. location, both in Tulsa. In these roles, Good and Colby-Hanna are responsible for leading teams of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.

HEALTH: Jeff Butcher, CommunityCare
Business People

HEALTH: Jeff Butcher, CommunityCare

CommunityCare announces the appointment of Jeff Butcher as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will provide executive leadership and strategic direction with oversight of the accounting, finance, and analytics divisions for the company.

FINANCIAL: Tyler Coretz, AMTRA Capital Partners
Business People

FINANCIAL: Tyler Coretz, AMTRA Capital Partners

AMTRA Capital Partners, a financial investment firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is pleased to announce Mr. Tyler Coretz has been promoted to President. Tyler has been with the firm since its founding in 2018 and has most recently served as Vice-President and General Manager.

ARCHITECTURE: Allyson Baldwin, CJC Architects, Inc.
Business People

ARCHITECTURE: Allyson Baldwin, CJC Architects, Inc.

CJC Architects, inc., a full-service architecture firm serving Oklahoma for 63 years, is proud to announce Allyson Baldwin as the new director of business development. Baldwin will be taking on this new role to work with our executive team in developing business strategies and marketing approaches.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News