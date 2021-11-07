Hillary Parkhurst Sutton - Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

“Hillary’s expertise is just what we need to support, impact and empower young girls in our community,” said Chief Executive Officer Regina Moon. “We are so excited to work alongside her, and we are grateful she has chosen us and the girls of eastern Oklahoma.”

Sutton has over 10 years of experience working in development and fundraising. Before joining Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, she served as Director of Development at ahha Tulsa, formerly the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and at the G.M. Sutton Avian Research Center. Before working in the nonprofit industry, she was a Mayoral Aide for both Mayor Kathy Taylor and Mayor Dewey Bartlett. She has a proven track record of excellence and looks forward to working with an amazing team at GSEOK raising the necessary funds to support their ongoing efforts across the state.

Sutton is a lifelong Tulsan and has served on numerous boards across the city. She served as Chair for Tulsa’s Young Professionals (2013) and currently serves as Vice President of The Summit Club. Sutton attended the University of Kansas, and has a certification in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from the University of South Florida Muma College of Business.

