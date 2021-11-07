Hillary Parkhurst Sutton - Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma welcomes
Hillary Parkhurst Sutton as new Chief Development Officer
Sutton brings over 10 years’ experience in nonprofit development
TULSA - October 19, 2021 - Hillary Parkhurst Sutton was announced as the new Chief Development Officer of Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma effective October 11. A nonprofit organization serving 30 Oklahoma counties, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma is dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence and character, and making the world a better place.
“I am so grateful to Regina Moon and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma Board for this opportunity,” said Sutton. “To me, this is not a job, it’s a passion. After many years in development, I know what it takes to propel an organization forward. I’m ready to dig into this new chapter doing what I can to fulfill Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma’s mission and to bring opportunities to Oklahoma's youth.”
As Chief Development Officer, Sutton will focus on developing and directing a fund development plan, while cultivating a community of long-term individual, foundation and corporate donors. Additionally, Sutton will manage donor relations, planned giving, event planning, and strategic fundraising.
“Hillary’s expertise is just what we need to support, impact and empower young girls in our community,” said Chief Executive Officer Regina Moon. “We are so excited to work alongside her, and we are grateful she has chosen us and the girls of eastern Oklahoma.”
Sutton has over 10 years of experience working in development and fundraising. Before joining Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, she served as Director of Development at ahha Tulsa, formerly the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and at the G.M. Sutton Avian Research Center. Before working in the nonprofit industry, she was a Mayoral Aide for both Mayor Kathy Taylor and Mayor Dewey Bartlett. She has a proven track record of excellence and looks forward to working with an amazing team at GSEOK raising the necessary funds to support their ongoing efforts across the state.
Sutton is a lifelong Tulsan and has served on numerous boards across the city. She served as Chair for Tulsa’s Young Professionals (2013) and currently serves as Vice President of The Summit Club. Sutton attended the University of Kansas, and has a certification in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from the University of South Florida Muma College of Business.
About Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma| The first Girls Scouts troop in Tulsa was established in 1914 and the first council in 1923. Since then, this chapter has expanded to serve over 15,000 girls and adult volunteers in 30 eastern Oklahoma counties. Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma aims to fulfill the mission of Girl Scouts: Building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Because of Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, girls across the eastern portion of the state have the opportunity to develop and experience leadership, adventure, and success.
About Girl Scouts | Established in 1912,Girl Scouts is now 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. We build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.