Hillcrest Medical Center is pleased to welcome Zach Dietze as chief operating officer (COO). Zach is an accomplished health care executive with a strong background in effectively managing a hospital and building strong relationships with employees and medical staff.
Previously, he served as chief executive officer (CEO) of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (SMCHH) in Texas where he worked for nine years, the last four of which he served as CEO.
Zach received his bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Austin and his master’s from Trinity University in San Antonio. He is married with two children.