CommunityCare announces the appointment of Jeff Butcher as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will provide executive leadership and strategic direction with oversight of the accounting, finance, and analytics divisions for the company.
Jeff ’s career focus has been the health care industry for more than 30 years, including a wide range of in-depth experience with health insurance, accountable care organizations, acute care hospitals, and physician practices. He has served in health plan CFO roles over the last 20 years, most recently with Equality Health in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jeff received a bachelor’s degree in accountancy with honors from Arizona State University. He is recognized as a Certified Health Insurance Executive by the Foundation for America’s Health Insurance Plans.
CommunityCare is Oklahoma’s largest locally owned health insurance organization and is owned and operated by Saint Francis Health System and Ascension St. John.
For more information, visit www.ccok.com.