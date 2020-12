Health: Greg McFarland, Hillcrest South

Hillcrest South is pleased to welcome Greg McFarland as assistant administrator.

Greg previously served as regional business development manager at Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has held leadership positions at AllianceHealth Oklahoma (CHS) in Oklahoma City and Roosevelt Hospital in Portales, New Mexico.

Greg earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern New Mexico University and received his master’s in healthcare administration from Trinity University

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.