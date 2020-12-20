Health: Dr. John Belk, MD, Grace Hospice of Oklahoma

Grace Hospice of Oklahoma has named Doctor John Belk, MD the new medical director of its facility in Northeastern Oklahoma. Dr. Belk has more than seven years of experi- ence in the medical field and specializes in family medicine at John Belk Family Practice in Wagoner, OK. As medical director for Grace Hospice, Dr. Belk will oversee all of the patients in the facility.

“This is a great opportunity for me to help people in need. This is about giving back to people, giving them comfort, support and happiness when they are terminally ill or in the last days of their lives,” said Dr. Belk.

Dr. Belk graduated from Saint Matthews Medical School in the Cayman Islands in 2008 and graduated from OU Family Medicine residency in Lawton, OK in 2017. He opened a solo family practice in July of 2017 in Wagoner, OK, where he still practices today. The family-care physician is trained to meet the diverse health needs of patients, in particular patients needing long-term care and suffering terminal illness.

“The addition of Dr. Belk demonstrates our commit- ment to providing superior care to patients and families in our community,” said Caitlin Eversole, Grace Hospice Admissions Director. “His compassion, medical skills and leadership make him the ideal physician to oversee our special patients.”

Dr. Belk is a current hospital board member and is affiliated with Wagoner Community Hospital, Comanche County Memorial Hospital and South- western Medical Center.

