Hall Estill - Margo E. Shipley
Hall Estill - Margo E. Shipley

  • Updated
Margo E. Shipley

Margo E. Shipley Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, proudly announces that Margo E. shipley has been elected as a Shareholder in its Tulsa office. Margo concentrates her practice in litigation, assisting her clients in the areas of complex business and general litigation. She earned her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law, summa cum laude, and her bachelor’s from John Brown University.

