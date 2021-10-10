Hall Estill - Iciss Tillis

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announces the addition of Iciss Tillis, associate, to the Tulsa office.

“Iciss will make a great addition to our Tulsa team,” said Mike Cooke, managing partner for Hall Estill. “Her unique experiences will allow her to provide excellent counsel for our clients.” Iciss practices primarily in the labor and employment arenas. Within her practice, she focuses on representing employers in workplace matters, and she has experience in alternative dispute resolution, including proceedings before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). A former professional basketball player for the WNBA, she also served as a legal intern for the National Basketball Association. She earned her undergraduate degree in Economics from Duke University, where

she was a member of the women’s basketball team, and her J.D. from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University. In addition, Iciss earned both her M.S. in Sports Management and her LLL.M. in Global Sports Law from Columbia University.