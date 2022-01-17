Hall Estill - Cathleen McMahon, Logan James

Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announces the addition of two new associates to the Tulsa office, Logan James and and Cathleen McMahon. Logan practices primarily in the areas of trusts and estate litigation, banking, construction and complex commercial litigation. He received his J.D., with highest honors, from the University of Tulsa College of Law. While at the University of Tulsa, he received the distinction of Order of the Curule Chair and was a member of the Board of Advocates. He attended Oklahoma State University for his undergraduate degree, where he graduated cum laude. Cathleen focuses her practice in the area of civil litigation, specifically in cannabis, insurance defense, and professional liability law. She received her J.D. from the University of Tulsa College of Law and attended the University of Oklahoma for her undergraduate degree. In addition, she is an active volunteer in the Tulsa community, currently serving as a member of the young professionals board of directors for Emergency Infant Services.