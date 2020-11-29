 Skip to main content
Financial: Yvette Martinez, Vast Bank

Yvette Martinez

Vast Bank is extremely pleased to announce the promotion of Yvette Martinez to the position of Senior Vice President, Director Retail Branch Operations.

Yvette has worked for Vast Bank for over 2 years, most recently as Vice President Sales and Service. She joined Vast Bank in June of 2018 and has done a tremendous job during her tenure here.

In her newly assumed role, Yvette will be responsible for the Retail Banking Operations, including the formulation of all applicable policies/procedures and adherence to all banking laws and regulations. This also includes responsibility for the oversight of retail facilities and supervision of all branch personnel.

