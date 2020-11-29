Financial: Yvette Martinez, Vast Bank

Vast Bank is extremely pleased to announce the promotion of Yvette Martinez to the position of Senior Vice President, Director Retail Branch Operations.

Yvette has worked for Vast Bank for over 2 years, most recently as Vice President Sales and Service. She joined Vast Bank in June of 2018 and has done a tremendous job during her tenure here.

In her newly assumed role, Yvette will be responsible for the Retail Banking Operations, including the formulation of all applicable policies/procedures and adherence to all banking laws and regulations. This also includes responsibility for the oversight of retail facilities and supervision of all branch personnel.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.