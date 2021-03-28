Financial: Vanna Walker, Vast Bank

Vast Bank is very excited to announce that Vanna Walker has joined our team as VP, Treasury Officer. Vanna will work with the Commercial Team focusing on Treasury Sales and Implementation.

Vanna has an impressive background of Treasury Management experience from her time at Bank SNB and Simmons Bank. She will be located at Elgin and working remotely from her Home Office until the end of this school year when her family plans to relocate to the Tulsa area.