 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Financial: Vanna Walker, Vast Bank

Financial: Vanna Walker, Vast Bank

{{featured_button_text}}
Vanna Walker

Vanna Walker

Vast Bank is very excited to announce that Vanna Walker has joined our team as VP, Treasury Officer. Vanna will work with the Commercial Team focusing on Treasury Sales and Implementation.

Vanna has an impressive background of Treasury Management experience from her time at Bank SNB and Simmons Bank. She will be located at Elgin and working remotely from her Home Office until the end of this school year when her family plans to relocate to the Tulsa area.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News