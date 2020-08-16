AMTRA Capital Partners, a financial investment firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is pleased to announce Mr. Tyler Coretz has been promoted to President. Tyler has been with the firm since its founding in 2018 and has most recently served as Vice-President and General Manager.
Tyler is a Tulsa native who returned to the area to focus on investing and business development for the company. After graduating from Oklahoma State University in 2016, he accepted a position in Seattle at Altavair, an aircraft leasing company (formerly Guggenheim Aviation Partners). In late 2018, the opportunity to co-found and develop AMTRA Capital Partners brought him back to Tulsa where he is now responsible for day-to-day activities as well as the long-term strategy of the organization.
“Tyler possesses a business sense and intellect well beyond his years,” said Lizzy Duda, Vice President of Finance. “It is rare that I walk away from a meeting with him that I have not learned something new – be it a lesson in complex financial analysis or the latest Thunder basketball stats. He is a genuine, thoughtful, and collaborative leader.”
“Tulsa’s future success will greatly depend on the next generation of leadership. AMTRA Capital Partners, along with the broader community, will benefit by Tyler’s role as President of the firm and his passion for the future growth of our business and the city,” stated Rob Coretz, Chairman of the company.