Financial: Truby Mackey, Vast Bank

Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Truby Mackey has joined the bank as part of the Shared Services Internal Audit Department. Truby will be our Audit Specialist and help complete the internal audit program schedules for Vast Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole.

Truby has 2 years of bank audit experience and has served most recently as an Audit Associate for Simmons Bank. Truby also has experience working in the Retail department of Bank of Oklahoma.

Truby holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Oklahoma State University and an Associate in Science degree in Accounting from Tulsa Community College.

