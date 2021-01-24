Financial: Tammy Smith, CPA, Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C.

Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hire.

Tammy Smith, CPA, has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as an Audit Senior. She graduated from Northeastern State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Tammy joins the firm with public accounting experience auditing non- profit and for-profit entities, including construction and energy companies, as well as private industry experience as an operations analyst and controller.