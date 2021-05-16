Financial: Susan Dick, Susan Dick Financial Services, LLC

BARTLESVILLE, OK – Susan Dick, Investment Executive, of Susan Dick Financial Services, LLC located at 330 S Johnstone Ave, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of America’s Top Women Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online March 24, 2021.
The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Research Summary (as of February 2021): 32,810 nominations were received based on thresholds (9,785 women) and 1,000 won. This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/ top-women-advisors for more information.
Dick, who joined Raymond James in 2007, has more than twenty-three years of experience in the financial services industry. Susan believes the cornerstone of a successful client/advisor relationship is the mutual trust and respect that develops over time, and she is deeply committed to helping her clients realize their long-term financial goals. She provides individuals and families a comprehensive approach to wealth management, risk management, tax planning, and estate planning.
To reach Dick or the advisors at Susan Dick Financial Services, LLC, more information can be found at Www.SusanDickFinancial.com or by calling 918.336.5400.
About Forbes ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors
Source: SHOOKTM Research, LLC. Data as of 3/10/21. Forbes.com (March 2021) The Forbes ranking of America’s Top 1,000 Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of 7 years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Research Summary (as of February 2021): 32,810 nominations were received based on thresholds (9,785 women) and 1,000 won. This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/ top-women-advisors for more information.
About Raymond James Financial Services
As of 12/31/2020. Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/ dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF) a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.
Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/ SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Susan Dick Financial Services, LLC is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. does not offer tax advice.