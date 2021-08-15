 Skip to main content
Financial: Steven Plaisance, Gateway First Bank
Financial: Steven Plaisance, Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank announced the formal appointment of Steven Plaisance as President of Mortgage Banking on August 4, 2021, after serving as interim president since February 22, 2021, during the regulatory approval process. He will be a key part of the executive leadership team, helping define and set the course for all mortgage activities. Before joining Gateway, Plaisance worked at Arvest Bank for 32 years, serving most recently as President and CEO of the mortgage banking division. He has served on advisory boards for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and is active in leadership roles with the Mortgage Bankers Association.

