Financial: Stephen Creed, CPA, Annie Lacombe, Stanfield + O’Dell

Stanfield + O’Dell, a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hires:

Stephen Creed, CPA has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as a Tax Senior Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tulsa. Steve joins the firm with over 30 years of public accounting experience, including serving as senior manager and director at several international accounting firms. His experience encompasses a wide range of knowledge in tax compliance for businesses, trusts, and individuals, tax research, planning, and consulting.

Annie Lacombe has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as a Tax Associate. She graduated summa cum laude from Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration. She also received the Oneok Excellence Award for outstanding academic achievement in 2021. Annie joins the firm full-time after serving as an Intern and her experience includes tax workpaper and return preparation.

