Financial: Sean Hudson, Vast Bank
Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Sean Hudson has joined the bank as an AVP, Accounting Manager. Sean has an impressive financial and accounting background, with experience in a wide variety of industries and specialties. Prior to joining the bank, Sean was a Manager at Stinnett & Associates where he lead audits of public and private companies. He also has experience as a Senior Associate as Helmerich and Payne and Grant Thornton. Sean has a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Oklahoma State University and has a master’s in Accounting & Financial Analysis from Northeastern State University

